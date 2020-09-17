Left Menu
Religious idol desecrated in Andhra's East Godavari, case registered

Villagers in the East Godavari district found a desecrated idol of a deity in the Yeleswaram area of the district and filed a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered under several sections at a local police station in Yeleswaram, informed Sub-Inspector Sankar on Thursday.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 12:23 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Villagers in the East Godavari district found a desecrated idol of a deity in the Yeleswaram area of the district and filed a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered under several sections at a local police station in Yeleswaram, informed Sub-Inspector Sankar on Thursday. While speaking to ANI, Sankar informed that locals used to pray to the idol placed in the outskirts, but was unable to go there due to rains in the region. On Wednesday, when a local saw that the idol was broken, they reported the matter to the police and we have filed a case in regard to the matter.

"There is a small gymnasium on the outskirts of Yeleswaram, it is almost the end of the town and next to a graveyard. There is a 2 ft Hindu God idol kept on a 3 ft rock nearby that gym. Usually, locals who go to the gym worship the idol, and offer prayers on Tuesdays," he said. "For a few days, nobody went to that area due to rain. On Wednesday, some people went to the gym and saw the idol in a broken condition. They reported the matter to the police at around 6.30 pm and subsequently we registered a case," he added.

Police officials have filed a case under Sections 295 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigating the matter. (ANI)

