SC adjourns to Sept 23 hearing on plea against telecast of show on 'UPSC Jihad'

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to September 23 hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to restraint Sudarshan TV from running a programme "UPSC Jihad", which claims to expose the alleged infiltration of Muslims into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrahud and also comprising Justices K Joseph and Indu Malhotra, hearing a petition filed by advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan against Sudarshan TV for running the programme, adjourned the matter for further hearing on September 23.

"We are concerned about the balance between speech and dignity. Here the community is a large amorphous group and we can't ask them to approach civil remedy," Justice Chandrachud observed during the course of hearing today. The top court had last week stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme 'Bindas Bol', which claimed to expose the UPSC Jihad on Sudarshan TV till further orders.

Sudarshan TV news channel had recently filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking to vacate the injunction on the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme series submitting that it will strictly comply with all the laws while airing the remaining episodes of Bindas Bol series on the subject of "UPSC Jihad". It had said that Sudarshan TV has broadcasted four episodes in the programme series "Bindas Bol" at 8:00 PM on September 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020, and there are around six more episodes remaining to be broadcast in the programme series. (ANI)