Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC adjourns to Sept 23 hearing on plea against telecast of show on 'UPSC Jihad'

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to September 23 hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to restraint Sudarshan TV from running a programme "UPSC Jihad", which claims to expose the alleged infiltration of Muslims into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:38 IST
SC adjourns to Sept 23 hearing on plea against telecast of show on 'UPSC Jihad'
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to September 23 hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to restraint Sudarshan TV from running a programme "UPSC Jihad", which claims to expose the alleged infiltration of Muslims into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dr DY Chandrahud and also comprising Justices K Joseph and Indu Malhotra, hearing a petition filed by advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan against Sudarshan TV for running the programme, adjourned the matter for further hearing on September 23.

"We are concerned about the balance between speech and dignity. Here the community is a large amorphous group and we can't ask them to approach civil remedy," Justice Chandrachud observed during the course of hearing today. The top court had last week stayed the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme 'Bindas Bol', which claimed to expose the UPSC Jihad on Sudarshan TV till further orders.

Sudarshan TV news channel had recently filed an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking to vacate the injunction on the telecast of the remaining episodes of the programme series submitting that it will strictly comply with all the laws while airing the remaining episodes of Bindas Bol series on the subject of "UPSC Jihad". It had said that Sudarshan TV has broadcasted four episodes in the programme series "Bindas Bol" at 8:00 PM on September 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2020, and there are around six more episodes remaining to be broadcast in the programme series. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

330 elephants in Botswana may have died from toxic algae

The sudden deaths of some 330 elephants in northwestern Botswana earlier this year may have occurred because they drank water contaminated by toxic blue-green algae, the government announced Monday. The elephants in the Seronga area died fr...

Reports: Panthers RB McCaffrey out 'multiple weeks'

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could miss multiple games with an ankle injury. According to multiple reports, McCaffrey was evaluated Sunday night following the Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rules for the 20...

Italy centre-left set to rebuff League assault on regional stronghold

Italys centre-left looked set to rebuff a strong challenge by the right in a regional vote, holding onto its historic Tuscan stronghold, early count projections showed on Monday, in a boost to the fragile coalition government. As the initia...

CBI books dairy maker Kwality Ltd, directors over Rs 1,400-cr bank fraud; conducts raids

The CBI has booked dairy major Kwality Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 banks, led by the Bank of India, of over Rs 1,400 crore through bloating of financial statements and diversion of loan funds, officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020