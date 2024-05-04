Left Menu

JJP Leaders Resign Due to Disagreements with Political Decision-Making

At a press conference here, Bohra said he stayed in the JJP following the policy of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal and served as long as he could but for sometime now he was not able to be active in the party due to personal reasons.

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) suffered a double blow in Gurugram on Saturday when Sube Singh Bohra and Naresh Sehrawat resigned from the party citing "personal reasons". At a press conference here, Bohra said he stayed in the JJP following the policy of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal and served as long as he could but for sometime now he was not able to be active in the party due to personal reasons. ''From today onwards, I announce my resignation from all posts in JJP and I have left the party. My social activism will continue for society, said Bohra, who was the former sarpanch of Wazirabad village.

"I will definitely contest elections from Gurgaon Assembly. I will not be active with any candidate and any party in this Lok sabha election," he said.

Citing personal reasons to leave the party, Sehrawat said that Bohra is his close friend and he has always worked with him, so he is also resigning from JJP.

Sehrawat, former sarpanch of Sukhrali village, was called the right hand of Haryana's former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Sehrawat was the spokesperson and district secretary.

