Delhi Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Misinformation Campaign

The Congress interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Saturday lodged a police complaint against the BJP for allegedly spreading fake and distorted news against the party on social media.In his complaint, filed at Tughlak Road police station, Yadav mentioned that repeated publication and circulation of videographic content, which is either false, malicious or simply intended to mislead the voters during the Lok Sabha elections, is intended to mislead the people, the party said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Saturday lodged a police complaint against the BJP for allegedly spreading ''fake and distorted'' news against the party on social media.

In his complaint, filed at Tughlak Road police station, Yadav mentioned that repeated publication and circulation of videographic content, which is either ''false, malicious or simply intended to mislead the voters'' during the Lok Sabha elections, is intended to mislead the people, the party said in a statement. These malicious videos are all available in the public domain. These videos have been ''distorted, doctored or edited'' to mislead the public and the voters and also to create ''enmity and hatred'' between communities as the excerpts contain misleading and false content, it stated.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the BJP's Delhi unit spokesperson, said Yadav is free to complain if he is aggrieved. Yadav is also the AICC's Punjab in-charge and the people of Delhi and Punjab expect him to hold a press conference. He should tell Delhiites what he feels about AAP's government in Punjab and tell the people of Punjab his feelings about the Delhi government, Kapoor said.

According to a senior police officer from the New Delhi district, the complaint has been received and will be looked into. On the Congress' allegation that Yadav and his legal team were kept waiting for two hours before their complaint was accepted, the police said the complainants were sitting at the police station. The officers did not make them wait.

