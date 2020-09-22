Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the Bollywood fraternity over constructing a film city in the state and approximately 1,000 acres of land has been identified for the project.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 17:59 IST
Around 1,000 acres of land identified for film city in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting with representatives of film industries. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of the Bollywood fraternity over constructing a film city in the state and approximately 1,000 acres of land has been identified for the project. According to a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, "Within days of the announcement about the film city in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a Dedicated Infotainment (film city) Zone and rolled out an open offer to film fraternity to come to the state."

He also announced that 1,000 acres of land have been identified in Gautam Buddh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Infotainment Zone will be set up with all World Class Civil, Public and Technological facilities. According to the statement, a bevy of film personalities immediately lapped up the prompt action of the state government and said it has been a 'right step at the right time'. They, in fact, spoke with the Chief Minister who presided over the meeting with them on setting up the film industry in UP.

The Chief Minister said the proposed site is just an hour away from New Delhi and very close to the proposed International Airport at Jewar, going to be the biggest greenfield airport in Asia. Having also been close to Agra, the city of Taj, Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna and near to the proposed logistic hub in Noida, the proposed dry port and freight corridor thus providing all facilities of transport and movement. Adityanath said the efforts will be made to make this as the best Dedicated Infotainment Zone of the country. He said his government is well aware of the present trend of OTT and Media Streaming Platforms hence the High Capacity, world-class data centre along with all pre-production and the post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology of international level will be provided in this zone.

"We have locations, we have cultural diversity, we have the manpower and now the film city with state-of-the-art facilities. This is an ideal case for a film city in Uttar Pradesh,'' the Chief Minister said. According to the statement, a number of film personalities including Vijayendra Prasad, Ashok Pandit, Kailash Kher, Singer Manoj Joshi, Producer-Director, Nitin Desai, Producer-Director Vinod Bachchan, Producer-Director Pragya Kumar, Singer Udit Narayan and Anup Jalota were present in the meeting while Saundarya Rajnikant, Anupam Kher, Atul Agnihotri, The Chairman of Pune Film Institute Paresh Rawal, Lyricist Manoj Muntasir and Satish Kaushik interacted with the Chief Minister on virtual platform on Tuesday.

Last week, Adityanath had said a film city will be set up in the state. According to a press statement earlier, the Chief Minister said the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility.

"We will prepare a film city, for which the region of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be good," he had said. This film city will provide a good option to film producers and it will also help in generating employment. For this purpose, an action plan should be made soon, the Chief Minister had said. (ANI)

