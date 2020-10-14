J-K: At Indian Army's Machhal Mela around 1,500 villagers participate

The Indian Army on Tuesday organised a mega event 'Machhal Mela' in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth to showcase their talent in sports and other fields, while following COVID-19 protocols. The Mega Machhal Mela witnessed a footfall of approximately 1,500 people from villages of Machhal, Pushwari, Dudi, Dabpal, Mishri Bahi, and Katwar with unprecedented participation of the youth who eagerly took the responsibility of making it a grand and successful event, a defence spokesperson said.

The Mega Machhal Mela encompassed a variety of games that enthralled everyone. A number of competitions were organized for the youth and school children like the cricket and volleyball tournaments, Jalebi Race, Lemon Spoon Race, etc. All the events were organized by Machhal Army Camp with enthusiastic participation from the team of school teachers and locals.

Chief Guest Major General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC Vajra Division awarded the winners of tournaments and sports activities during the closing ceremony. Students of Machhal, Pushwari and Dabpal presented a wonderful cultural program and the villagers put up a Kashmiri folk song show which enthralled all the attendees.

All COVID-19 precautions were followed strictly. Many government officials and all village heads attended the event. The locals were happy to witness such a mega event in their region. The village elders were appreciative of everyone's efforts to make the event a grand success and requested for more such events in the future.

The Northern Command, Indian Army said in a tweet, "Indian Army organises Machhal Mela Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth in the field of sports and other talents following COVID-19 protocols." (ANI)