Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: At Indian Army's Machhal Mela around 1,500 villagers participate

The Indian Army on Tuesday organised a mega event 'Machhal Mela' in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth to showcase their talent in sports and other fields, while following COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:45 IST
J-K: At Indian Army's Machhal Mela around 1,500 villagers participate
The Indian Army organised Machhal Mela in Kupwara on October 13. [Photo/NorthernCommd.IA Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army on Tuesday organised a mega event 'Machhal Mela' in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth to showcase their talent in sports and other fields, while following COVID-19 protocols. The Mega Machhal Mela witnessed a footfall of approximately 1,500 people from villages of Machhal, Pushwari, Dudi, Dabpal, Mishri Bahi, and Katwar with unprecedented participation of the youth who eagerly took the responsibility of making it a grand and successful event, a defence spokesperson said.

The Mega Machhal Mela encompassed a variety of games that enthralled everyone. A number of competitions were organized for the youth and school children like the cricket and volleyball tournaments, Jalebi Race, Lemon Spoon Race, etc. All the events were organized by Machhal Army Camp with enthusiastic participation from the team of school teachers and locals.

Chief Guest Major General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC Vajra Division awarded the winners of tournaments and sports activities during the closing ceremony. Students of Machhal, Pushwari and Dabpal presented a wonderful cultural program and the villagers put up a Kashmiri folk song show which enthralled all the attendees.

All COVID-19 precautions were followed strictly. Many government officials and all village heads attended the event. The locals were happy to witness such a mega event in their region. The village elders were appreciative of everyone's efforts to make the event a grand success and requested for more such events in the future.

The Northern Command, Indian Army said in a tweet, "Indian Army organises Machhal Mela Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir to give a platform to youth in the field of sports and other talents following COVID-19 protocols." (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal's New Town gets Platinum certification from CII's Green Building Council

New Town, the upcoming township near Kolkata, has been awarded the Green Cities Platinum Certification by CIIs Indian Green Building Council IGBC, a statement said on Wednesday. In July 2018, New Town was awarded Gold certification by IGBC ...

Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress

Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures, as trading has moved back into the limelight and its lack of a big consumer business has switched from a curse to a blessing. The Wall ...

Army's Northern Command has conducted over 34,000 COVID-19 tests in J-K so far

To strengthen the efforts of the civil administration in Jammu and Kashmir, the Armys Northern Command has conducted 34,396 tests for the civilian population till date, with a positivity rate of 2.55 per cent, a defence spokesperson said on...

Putin calls for boost in production of two Russian vaccines against COVID-19

Moscow Russia, October 14 ANISputnik Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for a boost in the production of two Russian vaccines against COVID-19 and urged to fill the countrys market first.We need to boost production of our ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020