Anil Deshmukh requests NCB to investigate drug connection of Vivek Oberoi, Sandip Ssingh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday requested Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate the drug connection of actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. "Bengaluru Police have come here to probe drug connection of Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh. But NCB is not taking up the investigation. We will request NCB to investigate the drug connection and if they don't, Mumbai Police will do it," said Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, the City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru has served notice to actor Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case, the concerned officials said on Friday. The CCB had raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case on Thursday.

Aditya Alva, son of former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva, is one of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs racket. Earlier, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)