Traditional, cultural activities resume in Kashmir Valley

Traditional and cultural activities in the Kashmir valley have slowly picked up after a long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Artists performing a skit at the Gulshan Culture Forum in Baramullah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Traditional and cultural activities in the Kashmir valley have slowly picked up after a long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After the J-K administration allowed sports and cultural activities to restart in the valley, several local artists and groups have organised events to promote the rich culture and tradition of Kashmir.

The 'Gulshan Culture Forum' organized a two-day cultural event that began on Wednesday and attracted a significant number of people to their program. The event, held at Kunzar town hall of Tangmarg Baramulla, witnessed energetic performances including folk singing and short skits by talented artists. "We're happy that the J-K administration has allowed the revival of cultural and sporting activities because the lockdown has caused a huge void in the past few months. People want to come out and spend leisure time indulging in traditional activities. We organized the two-day event keeping in mind the rich culture of Kashmir," Gulshan Badarni, event organizer, told ANI.

"It was a joy to perform for the people of our valley after such a long time. I'm thankful to the forum as well as the J-K administration for restarting such activities in the valley," Manzoor-ul- Haq, a folk artist, told ANI. Many members of the audience felt that the younger generation would get an insight into Kashmir's rich past, tradition, and cultural activities through such initiatives.

"Such events are a strong reminder of our inception. It helps the younger generation stay in touch with their traditional roots," Masroor Muzzafar a local audience member said. "We should give credits to the Gulshan Culture Forum for bringing together the rich Kashmiri culture through such unique and entertaining performances," Reyaz Rabbani another local said. (ANI)

Also Read: Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan continues blind eye on LeT, JeM, Haqqani Network

