US suspends consular services before Brazil vote, citing security

The United States suspended ​consular services at its ​embassy and consulates ‌in Brazil on ​Friday in advance of that country's presidential election, citing unspecified security concerns. The ‌State Department did not elaborate on the security issues or link them to Sunday's election. The department did not immediately return ‌a request for more information.

"Consular Services in the US ‌Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will be suspended starting Friday, October 2 due to security concerns," it said in a statement Thursday. "US citizens ⁠seeking ​emergency assistance during ⁠this time should not come to the Embassy, the Consulates, or other US ⁠diplomatic facilities." There was no information on when the consular ​services would resume.

Brazilians will vote for president on Sunday in ⁠a race that will determine whether Latin America's largest nation follows the conservative ⁠shift ​that has swept the region or charts its own course. Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has ⁠warned of foreign interference in the election, including fresh tariffs from Washington. Violent ⁠crime ⁠has also dominated the list of voter concerns in election polls, prompting candidates to pledge tougher ‌security measures.