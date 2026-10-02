Asian Games 2026: Dipanshi loses 4-11 to Kazakhstan's Bayanova in Women's 50kg bronze medal bout

Indian wrestler Dipanshi's Asian Games campaign came to an end on Friday after she lost 4-11 to Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova in the women's 50kg freestyle bronze-medal bout.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 17:41 IST
Asian Games 2026: Dipanshi loses 4-11 to Kazakhstan's Bayanova in Women's 50kg bronze medal bout
Indian wrestler Dipanshi. (Photo:X/@Media_SAI) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian wrestler Dipanshi's Asian Games campaign came to an end on Friday after she lost 4-11 to Kazakhstan's Zeinep Bayanova in the women's 50kg freestyle bronze-medal bout. After a cagey opening period, Dipanshi got on the scoreboard by throwing Bayanova down for two points. However, the Kazakh wrestler quickly responded with two points of her own after putting the Indian on her front.

Dipanshi was then handed a yellow card after staying down for too long, allowing Bayanova to turn her over for another two points and extend her advantage. The Indian subsequently required medical attention before action resumed. Bayanova pushed Dipanshi out of the mat to add another point, but the Indian hit back with a two-point move to reduce the deficit to 4-7.

The Kazakh wrestler, however, sealed the bout with a four-point move to make it 11-4 and claim the bronze medal, bringing Dipanshi's campaign to an end. Earlier, Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal secured a historic gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, defeating Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men's freestyle 65kg final at Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.

Down and out at 2-9 with a minute and 40 seconds to go, Sujeet produced takedowns after takedowns, changing tides in his favour and sealing the gold medal with eleven seconds left. This is India's first Asiad gold in wrestling since gold medals by Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 edition. (ANI)

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