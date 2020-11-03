PM Modi lauds 4-year-old's rendition of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram'

A four-year-old from Mizoram's Lunglei district has with her adorable rendition of popular musical number 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', won hearts across the country, including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it as "adorable and admirable". The young star, Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, came into spotlight after the Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted a clip of the child's music video on Friday.

"Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram," the CM captioned the clip. Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the girl's rendition. "Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition," the PM said, retweeting the Mizoram CM's tweet.

AR Rahman, the original singer and composer of the popular number also shared the video of the girl on Twitter, saying "When you are showered with cuteness and love. Esther (4 years)." Esther Hnamte has about 1.17 lakh subscribers on her YouTube channel, with the 'Maa Tujhe Salaam Vande Mataram' video garnering over 12 lakh views (As of November 3) since it was uploaded on October 25. (ANI)