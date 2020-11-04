Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP leader protests after being prevented from visiting APTIDCO houses in Andhra's Krishna district

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao held a sit-in protest on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after he was prevented from visiting Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation houses at Shabad and Jakkampudi villages by YSRCP leaders.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:34 IST
TDP leader protests after being prevented from visiting APTIDCO houses in Andhra's Krishna district
TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao at the sit-in protest. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao held a sit-in protest on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after he was prevented from visiting Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation houses at Shabad and Jakkampudi villages by YSRCP leaders. The YSRCP leaders said that Rao when he was in power had not done anything to develop the area.

The situation led to a brief scuffle between workers of the two parties. Speaking at the protest, the former minister asked whether or not he had the right to address public problems as an opposition leader.

"The TDP never created hurdles for the programs of the opposition party when they were in power. This blocking of peaceful protests by the YSRCP is an example of faction politics," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentration...

US Elections 2020: Uncertainty continues as results yet to be announced

US Election Day has ended but counting is still on and uncertainty prevails about the results. According to a report by The New York Times, as of 6 am Wednesday, eight states that will decide the next president remained uncalled, as did a ...

India poised to recover at fast pace: FinMin

Indian economy is poised to recover at a fast pace and reach pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year, the finance ministry said in its monthly report but also cautioned about the possibility of fatigue with social distancing norms trigge...

Nitish rubbishes talk of evicting citizens out of country

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday dismissed apprehensions among a section of the society that some people might be deported out of the country in the event of implementation of new citizenship laws, saying its rubbish talk by thos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020