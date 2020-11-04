TDP leader protests after being prevented from visiting APTIDCO houses in Andhra's Krishna district

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao held a sit-in protest on Tuesday in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after he was prevented from visiting Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation houses at Shabad and Jakkampudi villages by YSRCP leaders. The YSRCP leaders said that Rao when he was in power had not done anything to develop the area.

The situation led to a brief scuffle between workers of the two parties. Speaking at the protest, the former minister asked whether or not he had the right to address public problems as an opposition leader.

"The TDP never created hurdles for the programs of the opposition party when they were in power. This blocking of peaceful protests by the YSRCP is an example of faction politics," he added. (ANI)