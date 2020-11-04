First phase of Kerala Crafts Village becomes operational, 50 art forms on display

The first phase of the Vellar Arts and Crafts Village on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing 50 handicrafts in 28 studios, became operational from Wednesday. As per a statement from the Kerala government, the project aims to revitalise and nurture the handicrafts of Kerala as per world-class standards to ensure a decent livelihood for the artisans.

The Crafts Village has various programmes to introduce the heritage products of Kerala in the global market. Each of the 28 studios in the first phase gives the customer an option to see the making of the handicraft first hand and buy them. Paintings, pottery, cane products, jewellery, home decor, home and office equipment, clothing, statues and several other items will be showcased.

The woodwork category will include teak, rosewood and whitewood products ranging from home furniture, musical instruments to toys. Performances of traditional art and dance forms of Kerala like Theyyam, Kathakali, Kolkali, Thiruvathira, Margamkali, Pavakoothu and Kalaripayat will also be held to introduce the heritage and culture of the state to the global visitors. Initially, the performances will be held on Saturdays, Sundays and other public holidays. (ANI)