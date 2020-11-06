Left Menu
Raninder Singh seeks adjournment on ED summons over FEMA case, says lawyer

Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was summoned by Enforcement Directorate today in a FEMA case, has sought adjournment on health grounds, said his lawyer on Friday.

06-11-2020
Advocate Jaiveer Shergill speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was summoned by Enforcement Directorate today in a FEMA case, has sought adjournment on health grounds, said his lawyer on Friday. "My client Raninder Singh is suffering from high fever, cold and cough. He has also given a sample for COVID-19 test. He has sought a short adjournment solely on health grounds keeping his and everyone's safety in mind," advocate Jaiveer Shergill told ANI here.

Shergill said Raninder Singh will not be able to appear before ED, Jalandhar today. Raninder Singh was summoned for recording his statement in connection with a case related to the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by him.

Singh had also sought adjournment from appearing before the economic offences watchdog on the previous summon, October 27, as he was required to be present before Parliamentary Committee in relation to Olympic Games 2021. A case was filed in the matter after the Income Tax department reportedly received intelligence that Singh was allegedly holding an offshore account in the Alpine nations. (ANI)

