Amit Shah meets Padma awardee classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Padma Bhushan awardee classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty in Kolkata.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-11-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 14:06 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (left) met Padma awardee Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty (right) in Kolkata on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Padma Bhushan awardee classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty in Kolkata. Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty is an Indian Hindustani classical vocalist. He was given the Padma Bhushan Award, the third-highest civilian award in India in 2020.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. The state is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in mid-2021. He earlier today visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata and urged people to fulfil their responsibilities to restore the pride of the state which was the centre of spiritual and religious awakening.

During his two-day visit, the Union Minister met senior BJP leaders from the state, reviewed the upcoming Assembly poll preparations and looked into organisational matters. Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This is his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. (ANI)

