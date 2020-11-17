Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rising hunger, ‘an outrage in a world of plenty’: Guterres

“Hunger is an outrage in a world of plenty”, the UN chief told the governing body of the Organization’s food agency on Monday, highlighting the important role of food security in cementing peace.

UN News | Updated: 17-11-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 08:53 IST
Rising hunger, ‘an outrage in a world of plenty’: Guterres
Mr Guterres spotlighted WFP’s “huge” financing gap of around $5 billion and called on the international community’s support. Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP_Syria)

"An empty stomach is a gaping hole in the heart of a society. A stunted child's growth in the mind is progress for her and for everyone", Secretary-General António Guterres attested to the Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Well-deserved accolade

The top UN official lauded WFP for delivering food to "the most remote locations, in the most dangerous situations, in the most challenging contexts", with enormous commitment, generosity and competence.

"With human need all around, and at times with bullets and bombs shrieking through the air, you brought life-saving assistance to vulnerable people in a way that is an example for the whole world", he said. "You provide hope not only by helping people to meet their immediate food and nutrition needs but also enabling people to change their lives".

He pointed to the important message at the heart of the decision by the Nobel Committee to award the Peace Prize to WFP this year, that "food is peace" and expressed his happiness that the agency's "absolutely outstanding" work was being recognized.

"You are messengers of peace, so essential messengers for our global ceasefire", said Mr Guterres. The UN chief is building support behind his global call to silence the guns, urging combatants to unite against the coronavirus instead.

Rising hunger

Although WFP, like many other UN agencies, must work in politically charged settings, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the state of global food security, flagged the UN chief.

"Hunger is rising again...[and] famine is again threatening several countries", said Mr Guterres.

He cited WFP figures that 690 million people do have not enough to eat, as 130 million more, risk being pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of the year, spelling out that "this is totally unacceptable".

Moreover, the impacts of food insecurity are "profoundly gendered", sidelining the very women who can help "in overcoming this challenge" to greater suffering.

Common goals

Appealing for a massive rescue package for the most vulnerable people and countries, he stressed the need to ensure that recovery address inequalities and fragilities and that health and social protection systems are strengthened with more robust food systems a "key part of the future".

"We need food systems that provide decent and safe livelihoods", he said, that are central to a sustainable and inclusive recovery from the ravages of the pandemic.

On climate change, the UN chief said that food systems would be "essential in bringing us to net-zero and I believe that what you can do as the World Food Programme is essential", he asserted.

Funding shortfalls

Mr Guterres spotlighted WFP's "huge" financing gap of around $5 billion and called on the international community's support.

"We need to make sure that you have the resources to be at the right place at the right time, supporting people", he told the board.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Airbnb IPO filing shows Q3 earnings beating virus with cost cuts, new focus

Airbnb Incs initial public offering IPO registration showed on Monday that the home rental startup turned a profit in the third quarter despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as it gears up for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in rec...

SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on space station

SpaceXs newly launched capsule with four astronauts closed in Monday on the International Space Station, their new home until spring. The Dragon capsule was due at the orbiting lab late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automate...

Cricket-Williamson, Boult skip T20s as NZ focus on Test Championship

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult will skip New Zealands Twenty20 series against West Indies to ensure they are raring to go for next months test series against the Caribbean islanders, Black Caps coach Gary Stead said in naming his squads on...

16 test positive for the coronavirus in latest EPL checks

Sixteen people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the Premier League, Englands top division said. It is the highest number of positive tests recorded in a single week since testing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020