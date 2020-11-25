Kashmir gets its own 'Ted Talks' with first-of-its-kind podcast for young talents

Kashmir has come up with its own first-of-its-kind podcast that offers a platform to the local youngsters to connect with the world through their talents. Mashq Talks podcast in Kashmir language is an episodic series of digital audio or video files. Its aim is to connect young Kashmiris to the world through digital media. The podcast available on the music-streaming platforms releases the talents of the Kashmiri youth who have achieved success and can inspire the next generation.

Founder of Mashq Talks, Umar Nisar tells ANI that he tried to offer Kashmir its own "Ted Talks". "It is as same as 'Ted Talks'. We started a podcast, through which we targeted 100 Kashmiri influencers and featured them. Kashmir has an abundance of talent but at the same time, it lacks a platform. So, I created this," founder Nisar tells ANI. "We have also started an initiative for the collection of funds for the talented youth of the Valley. This podcast is by the youth, for the youth, of the youth," he adds.

Writer Sulah Shabir, who featured on Mashq Talks, said, "I have been writing for the last six years but I am in limelight only for the last six months. This happened because we don't know how to reach the audience through our talent. We have lots of talent but no exposure and this is our biggest drawback as our social and political situations are not well. This podcast is a big initiative. Now, the youth will have a platform to showcase their talent." Bisma Ayoub, an artist, who is also featured on Mashq Talks, says that it will pave the way for young artists to come out and showcase their talent.

"It is a big platform for us. The new generation and young artists will get the desired audience. The youth will now come out to showcase their talents on Mashq Talks," she says. This podcast is connected to all online platforms like Spotify, Google Podcast, Reverse, Radio Public, Facebook For Creators, PostBean, Breaker, PostCasts and other international platforms. (ANI)