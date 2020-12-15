Left Menu
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend's brother gets bail in drug case

A special narcotics court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, in connection with a drug case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 18:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special narcotics court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, in connection with a drug case. The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to Demetriades on a surety of Rs 50,000. It also asked Demetriades to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Demetriades, who was arrested by the NCB in October this year after it raided a resort in Lonavala, where it also allegedly found drugs. He had secured bail in the matter in October, however, he was not released as the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter. This comes as the NCB has initiated a probe into the alleged drug abuse in the Bollywood industry after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June this year. (ANI)

