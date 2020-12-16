Left Menu
Ancient sculptures found during excavation in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar

Ancient sculptures have been found during the excavation at Ramnagar of Dunda development block in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

ANI | Ramnagar | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:41 IST
Found Sculpture. Image Credit: ANI

Ancient sculptures have been found during the excavation at Ramnagar of Dunda development block in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. According to the villagers, earlier similar sculptures were found during the excavation near the same place.

"Different kinds of sculptures, pillared shaped-stone, and sculptures of the temple were seen while digging at the Ramnagar near Payasari," said the locals who gathered there to see the sculptures. The villagers said that two decades ago, a Sheshnag-shaped idol and a Shivling were also found during the excavation.

To preserve the stones which are being found during the excavation, the locals demanded a survey from the Government of India and the Government of Uttarakhand and said that if the Archaeological Department digs here, the remains associated with the mythological culture will definitely be found. (ANI)

