Malayalam film director Shanavas Naranipuzha passes away

Malayalam film director Shanavas Naranipuzha passed away in a private hospital at Kochi here on Wednesday. Actor and producer Vijay Babu informed this through a Facebook post.

Shanavas was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore after he suffered a heart attack. On Wednesday night, he was shifted to the hospital at Kochi from Coimbatore in a ventilator supported ambulance. He directed the Malayalam film 'Sufiyum Sujathayum', which is the first Malayalam film that directly released on an OTT platform. (ANI)

