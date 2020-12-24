Left Menu
Won't allow Bengal to become Gujrat, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she won't allow her state to become Gujarat.

24-12-2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she won't allow her state to become Gujarat. "We have to respect and save our soil. No one can destroy Bengal. We will not allow Bengal to become Gujarat" said Mamata, during Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 in Kolkata.

Speaking at the inauguration of a music fair, "Sangeet Mela 2020", in Kolkata, She said that music has no boundaries. "I only appeal that 'Sangeet Manch' don't believe in divisions. The music stage never believes in divisions. Same if you try to divide human life you can't. Only our faces, gestures and colours are different but we are same. Please don't allow anyone to divide. If someone says 'Inquilab' I don't have any problem same for Netaji's 'Jai Hind', all are from the soil of Bengal," said Banerjee. "But we are all a family together. That is mankind. Fight hard against those who want to divide it. Don't be afraid," Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister further informed that 630 'Melas' will be organised in December and January, to create awareness and that we have to move out by ensuring social distance. Further talking about the COVID-19, she said that two passengers from the UK had tested positive at Kolkata airport.

She said, "Heard Europe has once again gone in lockdown. Two passengers from the UK had tested positive at Kolkata airport. In a blood test, any infections show red parameter but normally we believe in winter fever is due to cold." (ANI)

