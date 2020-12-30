Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singer Jazzy B at Singhu border to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers

Punjabi Singer Jazzy B on Wednesday reached Singhu border here to express solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws, and to celebrate New Year with them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:41 IST
Singer Jazzy B at Singhu border to celebrate New Year with protesting farmers
Punjabi Singer Jazzy B. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Punjabi Singer Jazzy B on Wednesday reached Singhu border here to express solidarity with the farmers, who are protesting for over a month against the new agriculture laws, and to celebrate New Year with them.

"I am going to celebrate New Year here with the farmers. This is a great place to be here. I want to feel their energy. We will begin the new year with new resolutions," Jazzy B told ANI here. As many Punjabi artists have shown their support to the farmers' protest, many have visited the protest site at Singhu border.

Speaking about the role of artists in the agitation, the singer said, "Any type of artist needs to convey the message he wants to send out. Being an artist it is our privilege that we have a good life but how can you not repay those who make up the society. I am more shocked by those who are not supporting this, it is my humble request to them to come here." On being asked what drew him to the ongoing protest, Jazzy B said "There was no way I couldn't be here. I used to watch videos from here in Canada and it brought me to tears. Old generation people are sitting and sleeping on the streets in such cold weather."

"I am nothing more than a singer from Punjab and I wanted to convey my solidarity," he added. The Punjabi singer also requested the government to give New Year gifts to farmers by repealing the three farm laws.

"They are saying that the three bills are pro-farmers but farmers don't want them then why are they forcing these legislations on them. There are thousands of people on the roads and the whole world is watching. The government should give a New Year gift to them and take back the bill," he said. The singer was also seen doing langar Sewa at Singhu border by distributing dal and roti to people.

Earlier, A meeting between the Union government and farmer leaders concluded at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that a consensus was reached on two out of four issues on the agenda. He also said that the next meeting will be held on January 4. The government told farmer leaders during the meeting on Wednesday that a committee could be formed to deliberate on their demands.

This is the seventh round of talks with government with farmers, including one with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP cancels induction of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar

BJP on Wednesday canceled the membership of Kapil Gurjar, who on February 1 had opened fire near the Shaheen Bagh protest site.A press note from the BJP on Wednesday in Hindi read, Today in the metropolitan office, some youths who were from...

Syrian state media says 28 killed in a bus ambush in Deir al-Zor

Twenty eight people were killed in a terrorist attack on a bus along a main highway in Syrias Deir Zor province that borders Iraq, Syrian state media said on Wednesday.There were no more details of the incident in an area where mostly Syria...

US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labour

The US said it will ban all shipments of palm oil from one of the worlds biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labour and other abuses on plantations that feed into the supply chains of some of Americas most famous food and c...

Mufti demands J-K admin come clean on Parimpora encounter, NC demands probe

Srinagar, Dec 30 PTI PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir administration come clean on the allegations of a fake encounter in Parimpora area of the city and the National Conference sought a time-boun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020