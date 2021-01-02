Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh govt removes Ashok Gajapati Raju as chairman of three temples

Andhra Pradesh Government has removed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju from the position of chairman of three temples including Lord Ram temple at Ramateertham.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Government has removed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju from the position of chairman of three temples including Lord Ram temple at Ramateertham. The order issued in this regard said that Ashok Gajapati Raju has failed in discharging his legitimate duties and failed in preventing vandalisation of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham.

"So, he is removed from the position of chairman of three temples - Lord Ram temple at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district, Goddess Pyditalli temple in Vizianagaram district, Lord Mandeswara (Shani) temple at Mandapalli in East Godavari district," it said. The idol of Lord Ram was desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang said on December 31 that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)

