Cinema theatres in Kerala exempted from entertainment tax from Jan to March this year

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Cinemas theatres in Kerala have been exempted from paying entertainment tax from January till March this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. "Exempted cinema theatres from entertainment tax from Jan to Mar(2021). Fixed electricity charges reduced by 50 per cent for the 10 months during when theatres were closed. Validity of various licenses extended. Our creative industries will play a crucial part in the recovery," he said in a tweet.

Officials said the decision for entertainment tax exemption was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Representatives of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and other film organisations had met the Chief Minister and presented their issues.

Officials said theatres can pay the property tax due to the local bodies by March 31, 2020. The government has decided to extend the validity of various licenses related to local government, electrical inspectorate, films division, building fitness, health and fire force till March 31. Following the decisions, theatres that have been closed are expected to open soon.

Kerala Film Chamber and Commerce (KFCC) president Vijayakumar had said on January 6 that movie theatres in Kerala will not open until a decision is made on the exemption of entertainment tax and withdrawing 50 per cent audience limit. (ANI)

