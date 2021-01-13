Left Menu
Development News Edition

Martial art display held on snow in J-K's Pahalgam

In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:49 IST
Martial art display held on snow in J-K's Pahalgam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a first of its kind endeavour in South Kashmir, a Taekwondo demonstration in the snow was held at a resort in Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Monday. The performance was a part of the four-day sports carnival organised by a martial art sports club in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism Kashmir.

Over 30 martial artists including girls and boys displayed their Taekwondo skills in the snow-clad rink at Tourist Office Nunwan in Pahalgam. Assistant Director, Tourism Pahalgam, Bilal Ahmad said, "We have seen Shaolin monks perform such martial art display in snow. Organising it here at Pahalgam in cold winter and that too in the snow is amazing and provides a great opportunity to the budding martial artists to showcase their skills and enhance their mental and physical strength."

Mansha Bashir, organiser of the martial arts sports camp said, "The main purpose of this camp is to bring martial artists out from their homes. For the first time, such an activity is being organised at Pahalgam that too on snow." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wisdom Capital Reappeals on SEBI's 'Peak Margin' Circular as New Year Records Lowest Volumes Despite Lifetime High in the Markets

NOIDA, India, Jan. 13, 2021 PRNewswire --Wisdom Capital, an online marketing and stockbroking services provider, has reappealed in Delhi High Court in the connection with the Peak Margin SEBI Circular- one of the many landmark decisions tak...

Corporate Executive Follows his Passion to Build a Thriving Music Career

Hyderabad, Telangana, IndiaNewsVoirFrom working as a senior executive in global organizations like IBM and Accenture, to touring and performing across multiple countries and a plethora of cities, Ravi Viswathmula has successfully got back o...

AIIMS panel advises to take Union minister Naik off ventilator

An AIIMS team which reviewed thehealth condition of Union minister Shripad Naik, who isundergoing treatment at a hospital in Goa following anaccident, has advised to take him off the ventilator onWednesday, an official from the team said.Ta...

ANVIZ Biometric face terminal with mask and temperature alerts helps create confidence that it's safe to return to work and school

Understanding access control technology has surpassed its core application as a security tool and is helping protect individuals from infection, Anviz announced the release of a strategic addition to its product line, Go Touchless - FaceDee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021