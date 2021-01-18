Media trial interferes with criminal probe, says Bombay HC on SSR death case coverage
The Bombay High Court on Monday issued a slew of directions to the media to be followed while reporting incidents involving suicide and death of persons, declaring that media trial interferes with the criminal investigation by police.
The Court further observed that electronic media will have to adhere to the guidelines of reporting issued by the Press Council of India (PCI) till the time the *electronic* media formulates their own guidelines.
The bench had reserved its judgment in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
