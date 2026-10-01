Putin says Western assistance for Ukrainian strikes inside Russia is a threat

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 22:04 IST
Putin says Western assistance for Ukrainian strikes inside Russia is a threat

​Russian President ​Vladimir Putin said ‌on Thursday ​that Ukraine would not be ‌able to carry out attacks deep inside Russia without Western technical support, which ‌he said amounted to direct ‌involvement in the conflict. Putin said that when someone wants to fight Russia ⁠using Ukraine ​as ⁠a proxy, that poses a threat.

He ⁠told a forum of Russia experts ​that Moscow was not on ⁠the verge of attacking foreign factories that ⁠produce ​weapons for Ukraine, but this was something that Russia's ⁠military and intelligence services needed to track ⁠closely.

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