Left Menu
Development News Edition

2-day Taekwondo Championship organised in J-K's Srinagar

A two-day Taekwondo Championship Cup for children was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to engage small children in various sports activities and attract them towards the game.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 23:42 IST
2-day Taekwondo Championship organised in J-K's Srinagar
Fayaz Dijoo, Organiser of the Championship. Image Credit: ANI

A two-day Taekwondo Championship Cup for children was organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to engage small children in various sports activities and attract them towards the game. The championship was organised under the campaign 'Ab Khelegaga Kashmir' by an NGO, Sunrise in Kashmir, in association with the state sports council.

"A State-level championship of Teakuadon was organised under the campain 'Ab Khelegaga Kashmir'. In this two-day championship we engage the youth and the children from different districts of the Valley into various sports," Fayaz Dijoo, the organiser of the Championship told ANI. Faraz further said that the programme witnessed the heavy participation of the athletes.

"Over 250 athletes from different age groups, sex participated here. All of them belonged to various districts of the valley," he said. A budding player Sarema Jan, expressed happiness and said, "I am happy to participate in this championship. We learn self-defence and play many sports including Taekwondo."

Abrar Khurshid, another budding player said that "We are happy to play the games instead of playing with a mobile phone which is harmful to our eyes. We earlier used to practice in 'Indoor Taekoundo Hall.' Taekwondo is an Olympic recognised sport. It is a Mixed Martial Art (MMA) and has some basic rules for fighting with another player and hitting both in a safe place.

Athletes from different age group have seen participate in the programme. Many girls also took part in the game. They were seen happy to participate in the championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bilawal Bhutto pitches for no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan-led Pak govt

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Opposition parties should bring a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government, as a majority vote in the House would be the most effecti...

Mexico calls for DEA internal probe of 'fabricated' case against minister

Mexico said on Friday the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration should carry out an internal investigation into the conduct of its case against a former defense minister, in a new test of bilateral ties with U.S. President Joe Bidens governm...

Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.The infection was at a farm 99 km 61 miles south o...

Contribute towards development of new, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Jammu Kashmir: LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called upon all stakeholders to contribute towards development of new and Aatmanirbhar Jammu and Kashmir.He also said youth is the agent of change and with transformation of youngsters into knowledg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021