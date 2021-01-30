Left Menu

Cartoonists from 39 countries exhibit works themed on road safety in Jammu

Cartoonists from as many as 39 countries are showcasing their work at an exhibition themed on road safety, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-01-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 20:53 IST
Cartoonists from 39 countries exhibit works themed on road safety in Jammu
A visitor at International Cartoon Exhibition organised by ICCR in Jammu (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Cartoonists from as many as 39 countries are showcasing their work at an exhibition themed on road safety, organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Jammu. The exhibition at Kala Kendra here features over 250 cartoons with powerful messages on road safety created by 150 artists.

The exhibition is part of the events organised to mark the National Road Safety Month that is being observed in the country from January 18 to February 17. Regional Director of ICCR for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, N K Shil told ANI that the exhibition has been organised to create public awareness on the importance of following traffic regulations.

"Following traffic rules should be inculcated in our habits to minimise cases of road accidents and traffic violations," Shil said. Manoj Chopra, a cartoonist who is exhibiting his art in the exhibition said, "This gives us a way to appreciate the traffic police for their services."

A visitor to the exhibition, Rohit Verma said that it is a good initiative to make people aware of the traffic rules. Another visitor Rejon Khan said, "Cartoons can also make an illiterate person understand the importance of following the traffic rules. More exhibitions like this should be organised."

The theme of the 'National Road Safety Month' that ends on February 17 is 'Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha'. (ANI)

