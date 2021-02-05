Left Menu

Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar

Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan, a musical event was organised in Srinagar on Friday to provide a platform and to promote the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:16 IST
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar
A musical band performed at the Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan event in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan, a musical event was organised in Srinagar on Friday to provide a platform and to promote the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Chillai Kalan, a traditional 40-day long period of extreme cold in Kashmir, began on December 21 and continued till January 31. During this period, parts of water bodies like Dal Lake freeze.

To mark the end of Chillai Kalan period, a local group has organised the event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). The artists electrified the atmosphere with their energetic performances. The festival saw diverse performances ranged from music bands to solo singers. Mehreen Bakshi, one of the organisers said, "Our aim is to call people outside of their homes and say goodbye to Chillai Kalan period and to provide a platform to youngsters to showcase their talents."

The event witnessed a huge crowd from several districts, Bakshi added. An artist said, "Kashmir is a hub of different talents, we wish this kind of events and initiative will be organised in future also and promote the culture and productive youth engagement." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Profile of the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1974. Joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1976 and competed in the AFC ...

Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 Player Auction

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkars son, Arjun, has registered for the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. Arjun has registered for the auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh, ESPNcricinfo reported.Last...

Delhi govt floats tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday announced that the government has floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points at 100 locations. Delhi government has floated nations biggest tender for EV electric vehicle charging today, ...

Thieves take ATM away, decamp with Rs 7.6 lakh

Hyderabad, Feb 5 PTI Thieves decamped with an ATMhere and got away with Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, police said onFriday.The robbers struck at the kiosk of the ATM of a PSU bankearly today and took the machine out by pulling it with achain, the po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021