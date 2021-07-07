RIP Dilip Kumar: Ravi Kishan, Madhur Bhandarkar mourn

Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away earlier on Wednesday. "This is an end of an era and is very unfortunate that the industry had lost a great actor," Ravi Kishan told ANI.

Ravi Kishan, who is also a Bhojpuri actor, remembered the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Dilip Kumar and said the days he will always remember the time spent with the late actor. "I am very fortunate that I use to have Dilip Sahab on the sets of my films, the days spent could never be forgotten," Kishan added.

Advertisement

Director Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter and said "Saddened to know about the demise of Dilip Kumar sir, One of the greatest actors and doyen of Indian Cinema, a Legend. He inspired generations of actors and will always be missed. RIP" Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. He was 98.

The nonagenarian actor was in and out of the hospital over the last few weeks. On June 30 he complained of breathlessness, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Known as Tragedy King, Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films and is known for iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas' (1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

His last film was 'Qila', which was released in 1998. The evergreen icon is now survived by his wife, the veteran actor Saira Banu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)