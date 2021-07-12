Left Menu

Rajnikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram, says "don't have plans to enter politics in future"

Rajnikanth on Monday dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), which was formed as a precursor to his political launch, and said that he does not have plans to enter politics in the future.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-07-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 13:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Rajnikanth on Monday dissolved the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), which was formed as a precursor to his political launch, and said that he does not have plans to enter politics in the future. Rajinikanth made the announcement after meeting office bearers of RMM and fans at Chennai Kodambakkam Ragavendra Hall.

"I thank all Rajini Makkal Mandram office bearer and fans. After my decision not to enter politics there was a question about Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram, it's my duty to clarify," he said in a statement. Rajinikanth further said that the office-bearers of the RMM will continue to be part of the Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service.

"Due to circumstances, we couldn't achieve what we thought. I have no intention of joining politics in the future. So, I have decided to dissolve the Rajini Makkal Mandram. The office-bearers of the Rajinikanth Makkal Mandram would continue to be part of Rajinikanth Fan Club Association that will involve itself in public service," the statement further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

