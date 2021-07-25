Left Menu

Protection of nature, environment is embedded in our traditions, 'sanskar': PM Modi

Highlighting the importance of water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said protection of nature and the environment is embedded in our traditions and sanskar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 12:19 IST
Protection of nature, environment is embedded in our traditions, 'sanskar': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the importance of water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said protection of nature and the environment is embedded in our traditions and sanskar. Addressing the "Mann Ki Baat" radio program, PM Modi pointed out that he faced water scarcity during his childhood, and said, "We used to yearn for rainfall and therefore to save every single drop of water has been part of our traditions, our sanskar."

"Friends, the protection of nature and environment is embedded in our culture, in our daily lives. At the same time, rains and the monsoon have always shaped our thoughts, our philosophy, and our civilization," added Prime Minister. PM Modi extended his best wishes for forthcoming festivals while urged people to adhere to COVID appropriate behavior.

"My very best wishes to all of you for forthcoming festivals. At the time of festivals and celebrations, you must remember that Corona has not yet gone from amongst us. You must not forget protocols related to Corona. May all of you be healthy and happy," stated Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 79th episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021