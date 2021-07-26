Left Menu

Meet Saquib Aijaz: Budding rapper from J-K's Shopian

Hailing from the Shopian district, Saquib Aijaz is a budding rapper who not only sings but also writes his songs.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:01 IST
Hailing from the Shopian district, Saquib Aijaz is a budding rapper who not only sings but also writes his songs. The 17-year-old Aijaz, presently, pursuing a diploma in Operation Theatre Technology (OTT) and is currently in the second year of his course.

"At a very early age, I was ambitious about becoming a rapper," Aijaz told ANI. The artist further said that he takes his inspiration from popular faces including Bohemia and Dino James.

"My family has always supported my dreams," he said. In a bid to fulfil his passion and showcase his talent to the public, he started a YouTube channel with the name 'Saquib X'.

"I have already 2-3 songs and have received a good response," he noted. The COVID-19 pandemic and its restrictions gave him a lot of time to enhance his skills and write his songs. He emphasised that performing in Bollywood is another part of his aspirations. (ANI)

