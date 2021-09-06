Defying all odds, specially-abled artist from Ludhiana earns by selling his paintings online

Left Menu

Updated: 06-09-2021
Defying all odds, Harjit Singh, a specially-abled artist from Ludhiana is making money out of his passion by selling his paintings online. "By birth, I had only two fingers on my hand," Harjit told ANI.

He said that he was passionate about painting ever since he was a child. "I have been interested in painting since I was a child. I used to make cartoons back then. Gradually, I gained perfection thanks to practice and appreciation given by my teachers and other students," he said.

Harjit can make paintings using watercolours and pencil shading. He can also make rangolis and waste paintings. On the type of art which he found the hardest, he said, "Pencil shading is really hard. It is extremely important that everything is drawn perfectly. Even a single error ruins an entire painting. It requires a lot of patience, time and care. I practiced a lot and eventually gained perfection."

"My parents offered me full support. They taught me how to write. I was eventually admitted to the school," Harjit said on the support given by parents. He added, "People appreciate my paintings. I sell them online for money. I have my art page on Instagram and people often approach me through this page for the paintings that they want from me and I make one for them."

Harjit said that he wants to make a 10 feet long portrait of the Golden Temple and give it as a gift to the temple. His father Satnam Singh said, "My son's hands and feet were not formed entirely on his birth but he loved painting since he was a child. His teachers appreciated him, which motivated him."

"I feel extremely happy when people in my circle appreciate his paintings and thoughts," Satnam added. (ANI)

