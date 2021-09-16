Left Menu

Painting showing PM meditating in Kedarnath cave titled 'Rajrishi Narendra Modi' displayed at exhibition

An oil painting showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating in a Kedarnath cave titled "Rajrishi" has been displayed at an art exhibition in the national capital on the occasion of the PM's birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An oil painting showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating in a Kedarnath cave titled "Rajrishi" has been displayed at an art exhibition in the national capital on the occasion of the PM's birthday. The five-day-long art exhibition has been organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The exhibition features oil paintings of prominent personalities along with descriptions in words, poems or shlokas. An oil painting shows the Prime Minister when he went to meditate in a cave in Kedarnath in 2019. The painting has the caption "Rajrishi Narendra Modi." The exhibition also features oil paintings of Atal Vihari Vajpayee, APJ Abdul Kalam, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr BR Ambedkar, JP Nadda and others.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta visited the exhibition as chief guests. Praising the artists, Baghel said, "These oil paintings are so real. Great work has been done by artists. This is the best exhibition I have seen and the artist Pawan Sharma has done great work on the paintings. The whole country is celebrating PM Modi's birthday. Our party's every morcha, workers, ministers, MPs and MLAs are celebrating his birthday. We are also making people aware of the work done under his leadership."

Owner of Kamal Art gallery, Kamal Chib said, "This is a small gift to PM Modi from my side. Artists have done so much hard work to preserve the identities and patriotic feeling of these leaders through paintings." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

