Left Menu

Gangster Suresh Pujari admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive

Gangster Suresh Pujari who is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case, was admitted to the hospital after testing COVID-19 positive.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 17:01 IST
Gangster Suresh Pujari admitted to hospital after testing COVID-19 positive
Gangster Suresh Pujari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Suresh Pujari who is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case, was admitted to the hospital after testing COVID-19 positive. "Gangster Suresh Pujari hospitalized after testing positive for COVID. He is currently in Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody in connection with an extortion case," Mumbai ATS said on Thursday.

Earlier on December 15, the Maharashtra ATS brought gangster Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines. As many as 43 cases are registered against him across Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022