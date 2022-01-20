Left Menu

Tamil Nadu police summons actor Siddharth in defamation case

The Chennai Police Commissioner on Thursday said that actor Siddharth has been summoned over his defamation case against badminton ace Saina Nehwal over PM Modi's security breach in Punjab.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:19 IST
Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
"Actor Siddharth has been summoned (over his controversial tweet on badminton player Saina Nehwal). We've actually received 2 complaints; another one is on defamation in a legal frame, not a criminal case. We only need his statement," said Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thinking about how to get the statement. We have summoned actor Siddharth", confirmed the Chennai Police Commissioner. (ANI)

