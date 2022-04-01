Left Menu

Milk seller threatened for offering discount on milk to buyers showing tickets of The Kashmir Files film

Milk seller Anil Sharma who offered a 20 per cent discount on the milk to the buyers showing tickets to the film The Kashmir Files, received threatening phone calls.

01-04-2022
Milk seller Anil Sharma who offered a 20 per cent discount on the milk to the buyers showing tickets to the film The Kashmir Files, received threatening phone calls. Sharma has lodged a complaint at the Pantnagar police station.

Just a few days back, Sharma wrote on a banner outside his dairy shop that anyone who saw the movie 'The Kashmir Files' and showed tickets would get a 20 per cent discount on milk. "I saw this film and thought that if he cannot do anything for Kashmir, then after seeing milk discount for two days, something should be done for the benefit of the people," said Sharma.

The 'Kashmir Files' is a film based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. The movie, which has entered the Rs 200 crore business club, has been at the centre of public debate since its release earlier this month. (ANI)

