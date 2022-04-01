Left Menu

Telangana Governor, G. Kishan Reddy visit photo exhibition on Telugu freedom fighters

The Union Minister explained to the Governor the role of unsung heroes like Kumuram Bheem in fighting against the Nizam rule. About 50 panels were put up in the exhibition which include themes like Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:36 IST
The exhibition highlights the role of Telugu freedom fighters who fought against the British rule and the then Nizam of princely state of Hyderabad. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHyderabad)
  • Country:
  • India

Governor of Telangana Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DONER Shri G. Kishan Reddy today visited the photo exhibition on Telugu freedom fighters put up by the Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Hyderabad at NTR Stadium where the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is being held from 1st to 3rd April, 2022. The exhibition highlights the role of Telugu freedom fighters who fought against the British rule and the then Nizam of princely state of Hyderabad. The Union Minister explained to the Governor the role of unsung heroes like Kumuram Bheem in fighting against the Nizam rule. About 50 panels were put up in the exhibition which include themes like Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Later speaking to the media, the Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy said the exhibitions on freedom fighters are being organised in various parts of the country as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebration 75 years of India's Independence and to recollect the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and especially the unsung heroes and make the present generation inspire from them. Referring to the three-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at NTR Stadium, the Union Minister appealed to the people to make it a grand success. About 1000 artistes from all parts of the country are participating in the three-day cultural festival which will be inaugurated by the Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu.

(With Inputs from PIB)

