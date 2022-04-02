Left Menu

National Gallery of Modern Art organises week-long World Autism Awareness Program

With an aim to raise awareness about Autism- a neurological and developmental condition that affects nearly one in hundred Indian children, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi planned a week-long program between April 2 and April 8, informed the officials on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:44 IST
National Gallery of Modern Art organises week-long World Autism Awareness Program
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to raise awareness about Autism- a neurological and developmental condition that affects nearly one in hundred Indian children, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi planned a week-long program between April 2 and April 8, informed the officials on Saturday. It began with an art workshop today and will be followed by an interactive session with eminent doctors, teachers and art educators specialising in the field on Sunday.

To highlight the creative energy of children with autism, drawings and paintings created by the participants would be on display between April 3 and April 8. Under the program, NGMA is committed to inclusivity and has worked consistently to bridge the gap between art and the common man. NGMA's program is welcoming in nature and has made a conscious effort to make, what could seem like an intimidating public space, more welcoming to neuro-diverse people.

Writer and autism activist Neena Wagh, special educator Anshul Batra, counsellor Kittu Sekhon, child psychologist and psychotherapist Dr Deepinder Sekhon, disability activist Madhavi Gupta, clinical psychologists Swati Hans and Renu Goyal, art therapist Ishani Ahuja and special educator Prof Subhash Arya will lead the session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022