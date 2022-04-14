Grammy award winner Ricky Kej meets PM Modi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met music composer Ricky Kej and said the Grammy winner's passion and enthusiasm towards music kept getting stronger.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:43 IST
Grammy winner Ricky Kej meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Twitter/PMO India). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met music composer Ricky Kej and said the Grammy winner's passion and enthusiasm towards music kept getting stronger. "Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours," tweeted PM Modi.

On April 4, Indian musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award. He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for 'Devine Tides' in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, "Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you."

Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara' in the Best New Age Album category. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

