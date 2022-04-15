Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan spares no effort to keep theatre alive in Kashmir

Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan, a renowned actor and successful director, has been making constant efforts to keep the theatre culture of the region alive for its future generations. Khan believes that theatre is an integral part of Kashmiri culture and it has always played a crucial role in highlighting the day-to-day problems of society.

The 61-year-old, an alumnus of Amar Singh College, completed his post-graduation from Kashmir University, where he was also the Cultural Club Secretary. "I owe my life to the two years of university. It gave me the right exposure that has made me what I am today," he said.

Speaking about his journey to the world of arts, he said," It was in 1974 when I visited Doordarshan for the first time to participate in recommended children's programme and met Sarojini Raina, one of the toughest and genius producers of that time." He started his career as a theatre actor in 1981 and participated in a number of plays till 1988.

He has also conducted various film festivals, theatre festivals, theatre workshops, seminars, interactions, discussions, and many other functions on Arts, Culture, Film, and Literature attended by many people, especially the youth. Khan, whose goal is to preserve the culture and heritage for future generations, has been organizing annual theatre festivals since 2005 under the banner of Actors Creative Theatre (ACT).

The ACT also aims at providing a platform to the youth and artists, who are looking for opportunities to become professional theatre artists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)