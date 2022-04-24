Left Menu

Work on Mysuru film city to be taken this year: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday informed that the work of Mysuru film city would be taken up this year itself.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:45 IST
Work on Mysuru film city to be taken this year: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday informed that the work of Mysuru film city would be taken up this year itself. The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to celebrate the 94th birth anniversary of Dr Rajkumar and presented Priyadarshini State Film Awards for the year 2017 today.

"Without anyone asking for it, we have announced subsidy for 200 Kannada and regional language movies this year in the State budget, a big jump from the earlier limit of 125 movies. Work on Film City in Mysuru would be taken up this year itself," CM Bommai said. Renowned actress Lakshmi was presented with Dr Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement and Director S Narayan received the Puttanna Kanagal Award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022