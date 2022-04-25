Left Menu

Former Union Home Secretary Dr Madhav Godbole dies of cardiac failure

Former Union Home Secretary Dr Madhav Godbole passed away of a cardiac failure on Monday at his residence.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 13:58 IST
Former Union Home Secretary Dr Madhav Godbole (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Former Union Home Secretary Dr Madhav Godbole passed away of a cardiac failure on Monday at his residence. The retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer was 85-year-old.

Godbole took a retirement From IAS services in 1993, when he was union Home Secretary & Secretary of the Department of Justice. He served as the Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Secretary of Urban Development with the Government of India. He also served as the Chairman of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board and Principal Finance Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra.

The retired officer also worked with Asian Development Bank, Manila, for five years. Dr Godbole was the chairman of several government committees including the Enron power project, good governance, and management of India's international borders.

He is survived by his wife Sujata, son Rahul, daughter Meera, daughter-in-law Dakshina, son-in-law Mahesh, and grandchildren Aditi, Manan, Gaayatri and Taarini. (ANI)

