PIL filed in Rajasthan HC against demolition of Alwar's Shiva temple

A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Monday against the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Alwar, in which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with District Collector, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Executive Officer, Municipality and others have been made the party. Advocate Amitosh Pareek, who filed the PIL, said that the PIL was filed regarding the demolition drive in Rajgarh carried out in an unconstitutional manner in which shops and temples, including the ancient Shiva temple, were demolished by the state government in the name of a master plan.

The petitioner, in this case, is Prakash Thakuria and the state government has been made the respondent. "By vandalising the Shiva temple in an unconstitutional way, the sentiments of Hindu society have been hurt and the fundamental rights of innocent people have been violated. Keeping all these things in mind, we have filed public interest litigation," he added.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla, Alwar district last week. A 300-year-old Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, to clear the way for a road. (ANI)

