Toots Thieleman: Google doodle celebrates 100th birthday of jazz legend!

Happy birthday, Toots Thielemans!

Google doodle on Toots Thielemans, "The sound of a Belgian legend" on his 100th birthday. Toots Thielemans (full name: Jean-Baptiste Frédéric Isidor, Baron Thielemans) is known for his chromatic harmonica skills, he made a name for himself in the genre of jazz. He also played guitar and professionally whistled his way up to international charts throughout his musical career.

Today's Doodle—illustrated by guest artist Melissa Crowton—hits all the right notes by celebrating Toots Thielemans' contributions to jazz.

Toots Thielemans picked up the accordion at three years old and quickly found himself entertaining people at an early age. He would eventually grow up and become a performing musician at his parents' cafe. As a teenager, he got his hands on a harmonica, but it wasn't until he heard Louis Armstrong on record that he discovered jazz. In the early 1940s, he picked up the guitar and began performing and touring with other talented musicians.

His first professional performances were with Benny Goodman's band when they toured Europe in 1949 and 1950. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1951, becoming a citizen in 1957. From 1953 to 1959 he played with George Shearing, and then led his own groups on tours in the U.S. and Europe. In 1961 he recorded and performed live one of his own compositions, "Bluesette", which featured him playing guitar and whistling.

Playing next to jazz and blues figures like Quincy Jones, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra, Toots made himself a staple on radio and television. He recorded 21 records and was featured in Old Spice and Firestone commercials as well as motion-picture soundtracks. One of his most recognizable harmonica solos was for the theme song on PBS-TV's Sesame Street.

His other recordings with musicians such as Oscar Peterson, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Bill Evans, Dizzy Gillespie, Kenny Werner, Pat Metheny, Jaco Pastorius, Mina Mazzini, Elis Regina, George Shearing, Natalie Cole, Paul Simon and Paquito D'Rivera.

Toots is widely considered an unrivaled harmonica player and a true Jazz Master. He continued recording with other artists and performing publicly late into his life. After his passing, many collected and showcased his records, ticket stubs and autographs while museums displayed donated items and instruments from his personal collection.

Source: Google doodles, Wikipedia

