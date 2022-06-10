Indian Army, Spic Macay organize musical event to promote Indian classical music

In order to promote classical music amongst the youth, the Indian Army along with the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth, Kashmir chapter, paid rich tributes to Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pt. Bhajan Sopori. A musical recital was organized on Thursday by Takahiro Arai and Kashmiri folk singer Gulzar Gania under the aegis of the Indian Army and Spic Macay.

The event was conducted at the Chinar Auditorium in Badamibagh for the students of Army Public School. Takahiro Aria interacted with the students and explained the finer points of making Indian classical music much more interesting and popular amongst the younger generation.

Many military and civilian dignitaries of Badamibagh graced the occasion. The children of Army Public School and the youth of Kashmir, Badamibagh turned up in large numbers and thoroughly enjoyed the classical concert.

"The wholehearted response of the locals to the concert is a testimony to the improving peace and harmony in the area and is reflective of the constructive role that the Army is playing in spreading goodwill in the pristine valley, through the powerful medium of art and culture," said one of the students of Army Public School. At the end of the event, the artists were felicitated by the principal of Army Public School, Badamibagh.

One of the students of the Army Public School said, "I have never seen an Indian classical music event before, hence I was very much excited to see the concert. After seeing it, I was left spell-bound." "I liked the event a lot, and want to say that programs like this will boost our Indian heritage classical music," said the student of Army Public School. (ANI)

