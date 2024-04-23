Indian spices export regulator seeks details from MDH, Everest amid crackdown, source says

An Indian spices exports regulator has sought details of quality checks done by popular spice makers MDH and Everest on some of their shipped batches, following a regulatory crackdown in Hong Kong and Singapore, an Indian official said on Tuesday. MDH and Everest, whose products are hugely popular in India and exported to several countries in Europe, Asia and North America, did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Everest has previously said its products are safe. Hong Kong this month halted sales of three spice blends of MDH and one of Everest for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix for fish curries and advised against its consumption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)