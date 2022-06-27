Left Menu

Case registered against Ram Gopal Varma in Lucknow over controversial tweet on Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

An FIR has been registered against Film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma over a controversial tweet "'Draupadi, Pandavas and Kauravas'" by Manoj Singh on Monday.

Ram Gopal Varma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An FIR has been registered against Film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma over a controversial tweet "'Draupadi, Pandavas and Kauravas'" by Manoj Singh on Monday. The case has been registered in Hazratganj Kotwali Police Station of Lucknow. An FIR has been registered and sections of the IT Act have been invoked.

"If DRAUPADI is the PRESIDENT who are the PANDAVAS? And more importantly, who are the KAURAVAS?" Varma tweeted on June 22. Adding to his previous controversial statement, another Tweet read, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way. Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but Since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."

On June 25, the famed director on the micro-blogging site said, "The TREMENDOUSNESS of this INCREDIBLE icon the EXTREMELY honourable DRAUPADI being PRESIDENT is that both PANDAVAS and KAURAVAS will forget their BATTLE and TOGETHER worship her and then MAHABHARAT will be REWRITTEN in NEW INDIA and the WORLD will be proud of INDIA ..JAI BJP." In another tweet on the same day Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Post the extensive research I did on the honourable Draupadi ji and studying the nuances in the intensity of her eyes and the depths of both her smile and facial contours, I have no doubt that she will be the GREATEST PRESIDENT EVER in the WHOLE WIDE WORLD..Thank u BJP."

BJP-led NDA has announced former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu's name as a Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. Murmu is the first major tribal female Presidential candidate in India's history. Once elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President. Also, she could become the first President from the state of Odisha. (ANI)

